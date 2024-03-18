Jeffrey Karl King, age 62 of Pulaski passed away Saturday, March 16,2024 in the Lewis Gale Hospital, Salem, VA.

Born December 21, 1961 in Radford, he was the son of the late Clifford William King and June Morris King.

He is survived by his

Brother – Michael King – Pulaski

Sister – Jodie Cardoza – Pulaski

Nieces – Mary Ann King and fiancé, Dareck Wetzel-Pulaski, Christina Rupe and Butch Rupe- Pulaski, Jannelle (Council) Compton – Pulaski

Great Nephew – Jonathan Cole

Great Niece – Adrianna Sawyers and Riley Sawyers

Great, Great Niece – Kendra Sawyers

Great, Great Nephew – Eli Sawyers

Numerous Cousins

Private family services will be held at a later date.

