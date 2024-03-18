Jeffrey Karl King
Jeffrey Karl King, age 62 of Pulaski passed away Saturday, March 16,2024 in the Lewis Gale Hospital, Salem, VA.
Born December 21, 1961 in Radford, he was the son of the late Clifford William King and June Morris King.
He is survived by his
Brother – Michael King – Pulaski
Sister – Jodie Cardoza – Pulaski
Nieces – Mary Ann King and fiancé, Dareck Wetzel-Pulaski, Christina Rupe and Butch Rupe- Pulaski, Jannelle (Council) Compton – Pulaski
Great Nephew – Jonathan Cole
Great Niece – Adrianna Sawyers and Riley Sawyers
Great, Great Niece – Kendra Sawyers
Great, Great Nephew – Eli Sawyers
Numerous Cousins
Private family services will be held at a later date.
To sign Jeffrey’s online guestbook, visit www.bowerfuneralhome.com
Bower Funeral Home, Pulaski is handling arrangements for the family.