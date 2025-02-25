Jennifer Jones Quesenberry, age 55 of Max Meadows, passed away Thursday, February 20, 2025 at the Roanoke Memorial Hospital. Born May 4, 1969 in Pulaski, she was the daughter of the late Elmer & Hilda Virginia Parks Jones.

She is survived by her

Husband – Raymond Dean Quesenberry – Max Meadows

Son – Evan Ray Quesenberry – Max Meadows

Sisters – Fonda (Sandy) Munteanu, Diane Swiney, Tresa Jones, Alesa (Stanley) Fowlkes, Regina “Reggie” (Shawn) Davis

Brothers – Elmer “Bo” (Debbie) Jones, Mark Anthony (Wanda) Jones, David Lloyd Jones

Graveside funeral services will be held 2:00 PM – Wednesday, February 26, 2025 at the Thornspring UMC Cemetery, Dublin with Rev. Willa Roseberry officiating.

To sign Jennifer’s online guestbook, visitwww.bowerfuneralhome.com

Bower Funeral Home & Crematory, Pulaski is handling the arrangements for the family.