Jennifer Jones Quesenberry
Jennifer Jones Quesenberry, age 55 of Max Meadows, passed away Thursday, February 20, 2025 at the Roanoke Memorial Hospital. Born May 4, 1969 in Pulaski, she was the daughter of the late Elmer & Hilda Virginia Parks Jones.
She is survived by her
Husband – Raymond Dean Quesenberry – Max Meadows
Son – Evan Ray Quesenberry – Max Meadows
Sisters – Fonda (Sandy) Munteanu, Diane Swiney, Tresa Jones, Alesa (Stanley) Fowlkes, Regina “Reggie” (Shawn) Davis
Brothers – Elmer “Bo” (Debbie) Jones, Mark Anthony (Wanda) Jones, David Lloyd Jones
Graveside funeral services will be held 2:00 PM – Wednesday, February 26, 2025 at the Thornspring UMC Cemetery, Dublin with Rev. Willa Roseberry officiating.
Bower Funeral Home & Crematory, Pulaski is handling the arrangements for the family.