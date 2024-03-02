Jerry Thomas, age 76 of Dublin passed away Friday, March 1, 2024 at the Carilion New River Valley Medical Center. Born October 6, 1947 in Clincho, Virginia to the late Ira & Bertha Thomas. He was also preceded in death by his brothers, Robert, Jim, Tim and Darrell Thomas.

Jerry worked at Wades Supermarket for 26 years and then retired from the New River Valley Regional Jail after 17 years of service.

He is survived by his

Wife of 55 years – Judy Thomas – Dublin

Son – Mickey Thomas – Christiansburg

Grandsons – Garrison Thomas, Hunter Thomas both of Dublin

Great Granddaughter – Stella Grace Thomas

Brothers – Bill (Nancy) Thomas – Dublin, Gary (Mickie) Thomas – Coeburn, VA, Kenny (Diana) Thomas – Clintwood, VA, Tom (Doris) Thomas – Carey, Idaho

Funeral services will be held 2:00 PM – Tuesday, March 5, 2024 at the Bower Funeral Home-Chapel, Pulaski with Rev. Johnny Howlett officiating. Interment will follow at the Highland Memory Gardens, Dublin.

The family will receive friends one hour before service time Tuesday at the Funeral Home.

Bower Funeral Homes, Pulaski is handling the arrangements for the family.