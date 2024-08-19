Jerry Wayne Thomas age 69 of Fairlawn passed away Saturday August 10th at home surrounded by his family and friends. Jerry was a loving Husband, Dad, Papaw, and Friend. He was born June 9th 1955 in Giles County. He graduated from Radford High School in 1973. Jerry was a proud Veteran of the United States Marine Corp, serving at Camp Lejeune from 1973-1976.

He is preceded in death by his parents, Lucille Ridpath and Nathan “Junior” Thomas, his brothers Terry and Gary Thomas, and his in-laws Harry Sr. and Shirley Giles.

Those left to cherish his memory are his wife of 42 years Robin Thomas: Sons Michael, Dustin, and Eric: Daughters’ in-law, Tiffany and Laura: Grandchildren: Braiden, Kolten, Easton, and Landry. Brother in-law, Harry Giles Jr.: Aunts, Betty Burt, Margaret Adkins, and Faye Hager. Along with a host of cousins and friends that held a special place in Jerry’s heart.

Funeral services will be held on Thursday, August 15, 2024 at 12 Noon at Seagle Funeral Home, with Pastor Michael Bartlett officiating. Interment will follow at the Southwest Virginia Veterans Cemetery. Pallbearers will be Michael Thomas, Dustin Thomas, Eric Thomas, Jim Ingles, Ralph Dobbins, and Dennis Harris. The family will receive friends on Thursday at Seagle Funeral Home from 10:00 a.m. until 12 Noon.

Online condolences may be sent to the family by visiting www.seaglefuneralhome.com Arrangements by Seagle Funeral Home, Pulaski. 540-980-1700