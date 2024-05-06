October 2, 1947

May 4, 2024

Jimmy Albert Sims, 76, of Radford, passed away on Saturday, May 4, 2024. He was preceded in death by his parents, Albert Marion and Lena Albert Sims; and his canine companion, Cooper.

Jimmy is survived by his loving wife of 50 years, Tina Marie Young Sims; daughter, Amy Sims Bond; grandchildren, Devin Bryce Bond and Ryder Owen Bond; brother and sister-in-law, Rickey Sims (Joyce); sisters-in-law, Christine Akers and Vickie Carden; special friends, Justin Johnson and Javier “Wedo” Barocio; and many other family members and friends.

The family will receive friends from 11 a.m. until 12:30 p.m. on Friday, May 10, 2024, at the Mullins Funeral Home in Radford. Funeral services will begin at 12:30 p.m. with Pastor Timothy Worles officiating. Interment with full military honors will take place at 2 p.m. in the Southwest Virginia Veterans Cemetery in Dublin.

The Sims family is in the care of Mullins Funeral Home & Crematory in Radford. www.mullinsfuneralhome.com