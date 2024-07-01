Jimmy Fortune coming to NRCC Nov. 10

Country artist Jimmy Fortune will perform Sunday, Nov. 10 at 6 p.m. at New River Community College in Dublin. The event is part of the NRCC 2024-2025 Concert Series.

Tickets for the show are on sale now. Reserved seating tickets are $30 in advance and available for purchase online only at www.nr.edu/concerts. General seating tickets are $20 in advance and available online or in-person at the NRCC Business Office, 23 Godbey Hall, Dublin (cash and checks only for in-person sales). General seating tickets will be $25, and reserved seating tickets will be $35 when purchased at the door.

Jimmy Fortune toured, sang and performed with the Statler Brothers for 21 years. Fortune was responsible for writing several of the group’s number one hits including “Elizabeth,” “My Only Love,” and “Too Much On My Heart.” Fortune also wrote the top-10 hit “Forever” and co-wrote the top-10 hit “More Than a Name on a Wall.”

Fortune’s career included The Nashville Network’s “The Statler Brothers Show” which aired for seven seasons and debuted in 1991 as the highest rated show for the network.

Fortune and The Statler Brothers were inducted into the GMA (Gospel Music Association) Hall of Fame on October 29, 2007, and inducted into the CMA (Country Music Association) Hall of Fame on June 29, 2008. As a solo artist, he was inducted into the Virginia Musical Hall of Fame in 2018.

After The Statler Brothers retired in 2002, Fortune seized the opportunity to launch a solo career to share new music with his fans.

In 2015, Fortune teamed up with the Gaither Music Group and recorded “Hits and Hymns” CD and DVD which debuted at #10 Billboard Country Album, #1 Southern Gospel, and #6 Billboard Contemporary Christian. The DVD debuted at #1 on Billboard Music Video charts. In 2017, he recorded a compilation of his favorite songs called “Jimmy Fortune Sings the Classics” on the Gaither Music label and in May 2019 they also released his latest solo project called “God and Country” which included a CD and DVD which won a Dove Award in 2020 for Country/Gospel/Roots Album of the Year.

He currently lives in Tennessee, writing, touring, and recording music.

NRCC is a Crooked Road, Virginia’s Heritage Music Trail, affiliated venue. Doors will open for the show at 6:30 p.m. For more information, visit www.nr.edu/concerts. Questions may be directed to Tim Jones at 540-674-3625.