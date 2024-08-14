Jo Ann Akers, at the age of 83, was embraced by her Lord and Savior and reunited with her siblings on August 6, 2024, surrounded by her loving family. Born on July 30, 1941, in Pulaski, VA, where she lived her entire life.

Jo Ann dedicated her life to her family and friends. Her home was a warm and welcoming place, filled with love, and laughter where everyone felt like part of the family. Jo Ann was a beloved figure in her community, known for her pork chop biscuits, fried pies, fudge and peanut butter balls.

She was preceded in death by her parents, Frank and Georgie White, brothers and sisters-in-law Ralph White (Audrey), Sterling White, Frankie White, and Johnnie White; sisters and brothers-in-law Beaulah Litz (Jack), Marie Hurst (Marvin), Beatrice Arnold (Ell Roy), and Daphine Coffey (Johnny).

Jo Ann is survived by her husband of 35 years, Travis Akers; her daughter, Joshlen Ramsey (Tim Underwood); her son, Pete Pennington (Sandie); and her beloved grandchildren, Paige Cook (Travis), Sean Pennington (Kayla), and Amanda Pennington. Jo Ann was also a proud great-grandmother to Madalyn, Britton, Hollany, Rozlyn, Jervon, Braxton, and Walker; sisters-in-law Nancy and Peggy White; and numerous nieces and nephews. She held a special place in her heart for her sister-in-law Nancy White, nieces Sandra Reed and Zetta Hayes. Additionally, her lifelong friend Peggy Speed, with whom she shared countless memories.

A celebration of Jo Ann’s life will be held at the outside pavilion at New Hope Church in Pulaski, VA, on August 24th from 1 to 3. The family invites attendees to bring a covered dish to share in a picnic that honors Jo Ann’s love of bringing people together through food.