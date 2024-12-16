Jo Ann F. Davidson, age 91 went to be with her Lord and Savior December 14, 2024 at New River Valley Medical Center. Jo Ann was born July 4, 1933 in Pulaski, VA, and was the daughter of the late Pearl S. Frost and the late Robert L. Frost.

Jo Ann loved Jesus and lived by faith her entire life. Jo Ann’s passion was music. She was always involved with music. She enjoyed singing and directing choirs through the years. She sang with the New River Valley Community chorus for 33 years.

Jo Ann was instrumental in bringing the ministry of Young Life to the students of Pulaski County and Radford. This resulted in many young people coming to know Jesus.

After high school Jo Ann attended Bluefield College returning to Pulaski to enjoy a long career as a staff accountant for Miller and Bishop. Jo Ann developed many lifelong friendships with her clients.

In addition to her parents Jo Ann was preceded in death by her husband Cecil L. Davidson, brothers Elmer Frost, J. C. Frost, and sister Irene Gardner. She is survived by her daughters Cecilia D. McFaden and Kim D. Blevins (Kenny), and grandsons Kenton D. McFaden, Tyler M. Blevins, and dear friend Lynn Loftus.

Funeral services will be held on Friday, December 20, 2024 at 2:00 p.m. at Seagle Funeral Home. Interment will follow privately in Oakwood Cemetery. The family will receive friends on Friday at the funeral home from 1:00 p.m. until 2:00 p.m.

In lieu of flowers donations may be made to Pulaski Adult Day Service and Fall Prevention Center, PO Box 877, Dublin, VA 2084 or Pulaski & Radford Young Life, 117A 3rd Avenue, Radford, VA 24141.

