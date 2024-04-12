Jo Jean McCoy Coker, age 84 of Pulaski County, died Sunday, April 7, 2024 at Carilion Roanoke Memorial Hospital. She was born on February 14, 1940, and was the daughter of the late Ruth Maria Sparks McCoy and the late Richard McCoy. She was a retired secretary at Radford Army Ammunition Plant. In addition to her parents, she was preceded in death by her husband James “Jim” Coker.

Born on Valentine’s Day, Jo was definitely a rose from heaven, sassy and spicy, full of life. Jo was dearly loved by everyone that befriended her and she was blessed with a band of lifelong friends. Her humor and contagious laugh were a gift to all who knew her. Jo never met a stranger and she loved to make people laugh. She loved animals with a passion and was a giver by nature. Because she shared her heart so freely, Jo left memorable stories with all who know her.

Head strong and independent, Jo lived life to the fullest. She always loved an adventure and was a lifelong fan of Elvis. She loved horses and horseback riding all of her life. Jo enjoyed many years of round and square dancing in the New River Valley. She loved to paint, creating many ceramic gifts over the years. With Jo, everything from bingo to cruising became an adventure. No matter where she went or who she was with, she was always looking for the “big one” be it a Cadillac or a nice slice of cake! Peach schnapps was her signature tonic! She is one who will never be forgotten.

Jo is survived by two daughters; Ramona Ruth (Douglas) Longbottom of Mineral Bluff, GA, and Annette Elizabeth Manning of Dublin: one son; Larry Ferriel Manning, II of Draper: three step-sons; Mark (Deborah) Coker of Roanoke, Kevin Coker of Roanoke, and Troy (Jackie) Coker of Appomattox. She is also survived by eleven grandchildren: Samantha Ruth Longbottom, Connor Douglas Longbottom, Rayne Felicity Jean (David) Arthur, Miranda Elizabeth (Jason Williams) Lyle, Lennon Lyle, Zane Coker, Katelyn Coker, Arlen Coker, Kourtney Coker, Suzanne Coker, and Nicholas Coker. She was a great-grandmother to Jake Williams, Hannah Williams, Braiden Lyle, and Mikala Lyle.

Memorial services will be held on Tuesday, May 14, 2024 at 7 p.m. at Seagle Funeral Home in Pulaski, Virginia with Charles Henderson, pastor of Thessalia Community Church, officiating. Interment will be private.

For those who wish, they may make memorial contributions in Jo’s memory to the Thessalia Community Church, your local animal rescue, or the American Diabetic Association.

Online condolences may be sent to the family by visiting www.seaglefuneralhome.com Arrangements by Seagle Funeral Home, Pulaski. 540-9080-1700