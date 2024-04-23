After a courageous battle with cancer, Joann Caldwell Spradlin, age 88, peacefully passed into the loving arms of her Lord and Savior on Sunday, April 21, 2024. Born March 21, 1936 in Bland County, she was proceeded in death by her parents Theodore Caldwell and Bessie Stump Caldwell, her loving and devoted husband of 71 years, Andrew J. (Jack) Spradlin, and two sisters Lillian Minnick and Bobbie Webber.

Left to cherish Joann’s memory is her daughter Jackie Spradlin Adkins along with two nephews Steve Minnick, Charles (Chuck) Spradlin and two nieces Patty O’Tool and Jeanette Goins.

Joann was a compassionate, loving person who loved life, loved her Lord and loved her friends and family. Being a generous, caring and loyal person, she was known as the “glue” of the family keeping in touch with telephone calls and cards. During the almost 50 years of being owner and operator of Lady Fair Salon located first in Pulaski and then the remaining years in Dublin, VA, she considered the customers who came through the doors of the salon not only friends but family. She would even write down their birth dates and send them a birthday card every year.

Joann was a proud and loyal member of Dublin Baptist Church.

The family would like to thank the RNs and staff of Medi Home Health and Hospice for their wonderful assistance and devoted care. A special thank you goes to the friends, family and church members who sent food, phone calls, cards of well wishes and prayers. And a heartwarming thank you to Donna Boyd and neighbor Linda Claudell who would sit with Joann so her daughter could run errands. For all the kindness and caring shown to Joann the family greatly appreciates it with all their heart.

A memorial service will be held at 1:00 PM – Friday, May 3, 2024 at Bower Funeral Home Chapel, Pulaski, VA with Pastor Shahn Wilburn officiating. Visitation will be one hour prior to the service.

She will rest with her husband at the Southwest Virginia Veteran’s Cemetery in Dublin. To sign Joann’s online guestbook, visit www.bowerfuneralhome.com

In lieu of flowers, donations can be made to Dublin Baptist Church, P.O. Box 669, Dublin, VA 24084, or to an organization of choice.

Arrangements by Bower Funeral Home in Pulaski.