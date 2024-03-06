John Baskerville Kent Jr., 78, of Dublin died December 25,2023 at the old Kent family home Oakshade on Kent Farm Rd near Dublin, Virginia.

John was born on June 6, 1945. He was the son of John Baskerville Kent Sr. and Virginia Denson Pretlow Kent who predeceased him. He was survived by a sister, Frances May Kent who died on January 14, 2024.

John was a graduate of Blacksburg High School.

He went to Lees McCrae College in NC.

He served his country in the United States Merchant Marines and later chose to live as a recluse.

A memorial service will be held for John and Frances at 12:30 p.m. Sunday, March 24, 2024 at New Dublin Presbyterian Church. Interment will be in the church cemetery at a later time.