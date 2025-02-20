John Charles Toothaker, 80 of Pulaski, Virginia passed away Wednesday, February 19, 2025. By his side was his loving wife Wanda of 50 years. Born June 22, 1944 in Rome, Italy at an Army field hospital. He fought a fierce battle with Alzheimer’s with the same sweet spirit and grace in which he lived. His strong sense of humor, independence, faith and fairness were a foundation of his personality.

His parents were Gilbert and Blanche Toothaker. He served his country in the United States Army. He attended college in Maine and then in California. He retired from Martek Power after 33 years as a Vice President of Operations. He was a member of Highland Park Community Church in Dublin and The First United Methodist Church in Pulaski. John and Wanda retired to Virginia to be near family.

John is survived by his

Wife of 50 years – Wanda Toothaker

Sons – Lee Toothaker – Pennsylvania, Michael Toothaker – Alabama

3 Grandchildren 3 Great Grandchildren

Several beloved nieces and nephews

Funeral services will be held 11:00 AM – Monday, February 24, 2025 at the Bower Funeral Home-Chapel, Pulaski with Pastor Phillip Madison officiating. Interment will follow at the Southwest Virginia Veterans Cemetery, Dublin.

The family will receive friends one hour before service time on Monday at the Funeral Home.

To sign John’s online guestbook, visit www.bowerfuneralhome.com

The family would like to thank Medi Home Hospice for their loving support and care.

John is currently absent from the body and present with the Lord.

Bower Funeral Home & Crematory is handling the arrangements for the family.