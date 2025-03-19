John Eldridge Spangler, age 80 of Radford City, Virginia, went home to be with the Lord Monday, March 17, 2025. Born July 17, 1944 in Pearisburg, Virginia. He was the son of the late John H. & Argie P. Spangler. His sisters Jeanette Helen Spangler Harrell and Evelyn Joyce Spangler also preceded him in death.

He is survived by his

Wife – Gwendolyn R. Spangler – Radford City, VA

Children – Carla Kissinger, Tracy Spangler, Brad & Missy Spangler

Stepchildren – David & Lynne Thompson, Laurissa D. Thompson

Grandchildren – Montana and Brandon Bell, Mia R. Spangler

Step Grandchildren – Casey and Tony Glorioso, Kayla and Zach Meyer, Alex Thompson

Great Grandson – Carter Meyer

Brothers – A.W. & Bonnie Spangler, Bill & Karen Spangler, Darrell & Missy Spangler

Sister – Anna Marie Bostwick

Memorial services will be held 3:00 PM – Sunday, March 23, 2025 at the Dublin United Methodist Church (424 East Main Street, Dublin, VA 24084) with Rev. Don Shelor officiating.

The family will receive friends from 2:00 PM until service time Sunday at the Church.

In lieu of flowers, the family asks that memorials be made to the Children’s Ministry or for Missions of the Dublin United Methodist Church (P.O. Box 577, Dublin, VA 24084).

Bower Funeral Home & Crematory, Pulaski is handling the arrangements for the family.