John Lawrence Clark, age 93, of Pulaski and formerly the Delton section of Pulaski County passed away on Sunday, March 9, 2025, in the ICU of Lewis Gale of Montgomery hospital in Blacksburg.

John was born on September 5, 1931in Draper, Virginia to his parents, Hugh Monroe Clark and Effie May Burnett Clark. He was the eighth of nine children. Also preceding him in death was his wife Estrue Ellen Edwards Clark as well as his six brothers and two sisters.

John served in the United States Army from June 12, 1952, until he was honorably discharged on June 11 of 1960 with the achievement of reaching the rank of Corporal. Corporal Clark also served in the Korean Conflict where he received his Infantry Badge, Korean Service Medal with one bronze star, National Defense Medal, United Nations Service Medal and a Good Conduct Medal. Johns also loved his Lord and Savior. He loved worshiping and praising God while remaining active with the Church of God of Prophecy.

Left to cherish the legacy of Mr Clark are his daughters: Gail Lake and her husband Kevin of Blacksburg and Janet Williams of Dublin with her husband, Danny.

Grandchildren: Robert Rakes (Kimberly) of Roanoke, Chris Rakes of Pulaski and Heather Davis of Dublin

Great grandchildren are Pierce, Malachi, Roman John and Olivia Rakes, Leah and La’teria Lewis, and Danie’ Davis.

A host of nieces, nephews and extended family also survives.

The family would like to extend their gratitude to the Doctors, Nurses and Staff at Lewis Gale Hospital in Blacksburg for their care, compassion and professionalism while tending to the needs of John.

The family would also like to express their appreciation to the staff at Heritage Hall in Blacksburg for their care as well.

Funeral services will begin at twelve o’clock on Friday in the Chapel of Norris Funeral Services located at 815 Randolph Avenue in Pulaski. Diane Stanley will be officiating. Visitation will be during the hour prior to services.

Interment will take place in the Moore Family Cemetery on Bryson Lane in Draper with full military honors.

Online condolences may be sent by visiting www.stevensfuneralhomepulaski.com

Floral condolences may be sent by visiting www.pulaskiflowers.com

The family is in the care of Norris Funeral Services, Pulaski Chapel.