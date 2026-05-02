John Michael “Mike” Grimes, age 64 of Dublin passed away Sunday, April 27, 2026 at his home. Born on December 5, 1961 he was the son of Maxine Williams Grimes and the late John William Grimes. He was also preceded in death by his brothers Henry Ray Grimes, Gary Grimes and Ronald Scott Grimes

He is survived by his

Mother

Maxine Williams Grimes-Pulaski

Nephews

Dillon Grimes & Cody Grimes – Rural Retreat

Jason Scott Grimes – Germany

He will forever be missed by all who knew and loved him.

Funeral services will be held Monday, May 4, 2026 at 1: 00 P.M.at the Bower Funeral Home-Chapel, Pulaski with Pastor Eddie Dalton officiating. Interment will follow in Bethany Cemetery, Austinville.

The family will receive friends Monday, May 4, 2026 from Noon until time of services at the funeral home.

To sign John’s online guestbook, visit www.bowerfuneralhome.com

Bower Funeral Home, Pulaski is handling the arrangements for the family