June 5, 1952

January 5, 2025

John Philip Burkett, born on June 5, 1952, in Radford, Virginia, passed away peacefully on January 5, 2025.

John dedicated much of his career to teaching Machine Technology as an Associate Professor at New River Community College. His passion for education and his commitment to students left a lasting legacy within the community and in the lives of those he mentored.

John is lovingly remembered by his wife, Sarah Burkett; his sons, John and Kevin Burkett; his daughters-in-law, Linda and Louise Burkett; and his grandchildren, Sydney and Evelyn Burkett. He found joy in spending time with his family and was known for his humor, faith, and love for those closest to him.

In addition to his family and professional life, John enjoyed fishing, visiting new destinations, eating good food, and sharing laughter with friends and family. John was “fuller’n a tick” of sayings and jokes which stayed with him throughout the difficult disease process that shortened his life. The family would like to express gratitude to the many caretakers, friends, and family that supported John and his family during his illness.

A funeral service to honor John’s life will be held on January 16, 2025, at 11:00 AM at Mullins Funeral Home in Radford, Virginia. Interment with full military honors will follow in the Southwest Virginia Veterans Cemetery in Dublin. The family will receive friends prior to the service beginning at 10 a.m.

In lieu of flowers, the family kindly requests donations be made in his honor to the Hydrocephalus Association via their website at https://www.hydroassoc.org/give

John will be deeply missed by all who had the privilege of knowing him. May the memory of his warmth and humor bring comfort to those who mourn his passing.

The Burkett family is in the care of Mullins Funeral Home in Radford. www.mullinsfuneralhome.com