John Stephen Balconi, Age 81, of Pulaski Virginia, passed away on Wednesday, June 18, 2025, with his family at his side in the Intensive Care Unit at Carilion Roanoke Memorial Hospital in Roanoke Virginia.

John was born on December 10, 1943, in Detroit Michigan to his parents John Carl and Rita Sholtis Balconi who preceded him in death. He was also preceded in death by loving and loyal pet, a Standard Poodle named Bear who was also his running partner.

John was a very active man who loved to run. He participated in one Marathon while living in New York and loved the local charity runs such as the Turkey trot and Jingle Bell 5K. He received his undergraduate degree from Notre Dame and a master’s degree from Purdue University. John remained an active and vibrant fan of Notre Dame as long as he could. One of the greatest memories is him taking his daughter and son to the 1988 National Championship to watch their football team play in the Fiesta bowl. Which happens to be the last time Notre Dame won a national football championship.

Johnn maintained a strong work ethic as he continued to be in management with Radford arsenal where he retired from after leaving the arsenal in Joliet IL. John also enjoyed the travel especially to Italy where he went three times to visit family since that is where his father was born. He thoroughly enjoyed visiting Mercallo which is just north of Milan. Mercallo just happens to be the home of the Piazza Balconi which was named from an ancestor of John. He was also a member of Saint Edward’s Catholic Church in Pulaski.

John is survived by his loving wife of 58 years Michaelene “Mickey” Balconi and his three kids Michael Balconi and his wife Katie of Fort Lauderdale FL and their sons Dominic and Jacob, daughter Kathryn Cloyd and her partner Steve of Lutherville MD, and daughter Elizabeth Balconi and her wife Amy.

John is also survived by a sister, Sandra Verga and her husband Charles along with other extended family and wonderful friends.

Family will host a time of visitation and greet friends and neighbors in the Chapel of Norris Funeral services located at 815 Randolph Avenue in Pulaski on Sunday June the 22nd from three o’clock in the afternoon until five.

Norris Funeral Services, Pulaski Chapel is serving the family and making all necessary arrangements.