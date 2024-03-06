John William White, Sr., age 84 of Pulaski, died Saturday, March 2, 2024 at his residence. He was born on April 23, 1939 in Pulaski County, and was the son of the late Georgia Madeline Pagan White and the late Frank Benjamin White, Sr. John retired after many years of service, as a supervisor for the Pulaski Furniture Corp.

In addition to his parents, he was preceded in death by three brothers: Ralph White, Sterling White, and Frankie White: four sisters; Beulah Litz, Daphine Coffey, Beatrice Arnold, and Marie Hurst.

He is survived by his lovely wife: Nancy Arnold White of Pulaski: two sons; John “Bo” White, Jr. and his wife Tracey of Springfield, TN, and Tim White and his wife Barbara of Pulaski: two daughters; Cindy White (James) Seagraves of Pulaski, and Marsha White of Pulaski: a sister; Joann (Travis) Akers of Pulaski. He is also survived by six grandchildren: J.C.. (Kari) White, Autumn (Clayton) Tandy, Brandi (Jorden) Kullos, T.J. (Chantale) White, Megan (Matthew) Thomas, Jared (Jordanne) White: fifteen great-grandchildren; Collins, Laney, Tatum, Ian, Evan, Knox, Kennady, Jude, Samuel, Eli, Ashtyn, Armani, Nadalee, Micah, Mila.

Funeral services will be held on Friday, March 8, 2024 at 2:00 p.m. at Seagle Funeral Home with Pastor Randal Jones and Hospice Chaplain Milton Johnson officiating. Interment will follow in Oakwood Cemetery. The family will receive friends on Friday at the funeral home from 12 Noon until 2:00 p.m.

Online condolences may be sent to the family by visiting www.seaglefuneralhome.com Arrangements by Seagle Funeral Home, Pulaski. 540-980-1700