December 26, 1950

January 23, 2025

Johnny Maston “Hoot” Gibson, 74, of Claytor Lake, passed away on Thursday, January 23, 2025, at Carilion New River Valley Medical Center surrounded by his loving family. He was born in Radford on December 26, 1950, and attended Radford High School and New River Community College with degrees in Drafting and Design and Instrumentation. He retired from Volvo after 36 years and worked in Dyno as an inspector at the time of his retirement. Johnny made friends easily and made many throughout his life. His coworkers gave him a nice send-off when he left. Thank you to all of those friends that kept up with him in later years, especially his good friend, Fred Wright. He was an instigator, coordinating many outrageous antics at work and at home. He wasn’t afraid to look foolish to get a good laugh.

Johnny was especially fond of trucks and motorcycles. He was a Dodge and Harley man through and through. He sold his last Harley to pay for an engagement ring for his then fiancé, Wanda. He favored long engagements because he “wanted to be sure” and “I’m only doing this once!” He was slow to make up his mind, but when he did, it was permanent. Johnny and Wanda enjoyed 45 wonderful years together. He was the greatest husband, father, provider, and all-around good man. He will be greatly missed.

He was a gardener. He kept our deer herds well fed. He was also an artist at heart. Johnny used many mediums to express his inner thoughts. He could envision hobbits and other entities in wood. He made beautiful intricate wood burnings and carvings and several snake canes from grapevine ensnared tree branches that were so real they frightened people with snake phobias. He carved faces in walnut shells.

We were so fortunate to find a friend in Brenda Helvey. As our abilities became less, she was there to take up the slack, doing whatever it required to keep us moving forward. She has brightened his life (and mine). Her ability and willingness to take over the heavy lifting has given us the advantage of independence a little longer.

Johnny was preceded in death by his parents, Charles Sandy Gibson and Annie Irene Gallimore Gibson. He is survived by his loving wife, Wanda Sampson Gibson, his sons, Garland Edward Vaughan (Cheryl), and Glenn Wayne Vaughan and his ornery tomcat, Skippurr.

He is free from pain now. He beat cancer the first round, but it came back stronger. Rest in peace, sweet prince. Till we meet again. If there’s a way, I’ll find you.

In keeping with his wishes, there will be no public services.

