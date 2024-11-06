Johnny Michael “Mike” Roberson, age 62 of Blacksburg, Virginia passed away Tuesday, November 5, 2024 at the Select Specialty Hospital in Bristol, TN. Born June 25, 1962 in Baltimore, Maryland he was the son of Dorothy Collins Akers and the late Richard Wayne Roberson. He was also preceded in death by his stepfather Julian Milton Akers.

Mike is survived by his

Son – Michael Lee Roberson – Dublin

Mother – Dorothy Collins Akers – Blacksburg

Stepfather who raised him – Robert S. Carr – Pulaski

Brothers – Jeffrey Wayne Roberson – Pompano Beach, FL, Robert Haven (Melissa) Carr – Sanford, NC, Lloyd (Jennifer) Akers

Sister – Sherry Akers – Dublin

Nieces – Lauren Akers, Arianna Akers, Jordan Carr

Nephew – Zachary Carr

Funeral services will be held 1:00 PM – Friday, November 8, 2024 at the Bower Funeral Home-Chapel, Pulaski. Interment will follow at the Thornspring U.M.C. Cemetery (Pulaski County).

The family will receive friends one hour before service time Friday at the Funeral Home. To sign Mike’s online guestbook, visit www.bowerfuneralhome.com – In lieu of flowers, donations may be sent to the National Kidney Foundation.

Bower Funeral Home & Crematory is handling the arrangements for the family.