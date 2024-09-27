April 18, 1962

September 25, 2024

Johnsea Annette Goad Jeuck, 62, passed away Wednesday, September 25, 2024, at her home in Fairlawn. She was a nurse at Radford Hospital for 30+ years and a member of Morgans Chapel Church. She was an excellent seamstress, sewing amazing Civil War uniforms and gowns.

Survivors include her husband of 43 years, Earl Jeuck; parents, Isaac and Mary Alice Goad; sons, Evan Jeuck (Laura) and Stuart Jeuck (Crystal); grandchildren, Olivia, Isaac, Gabriel, Coleson, John and Edie; sister, Mary Beth Goad; 7 nephews and nieces; and many other relatives and friends.

Memorial services will be private.

In lieu of flowers, please consider donations to the Susan G. Komen Breast Cancer Foundation at www.komen.org.

The Jeuck family is in the care of Mullins Funeral Home & Crematory in Radford.