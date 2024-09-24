Jonathan Taylor Cricket
Jonathan Taylor Cricket, age 26 of Pulaski passed away Wednesday, September 18, 2024. Born January 12, 1998 in Pulaski, he is the son of Tara Nicole Cricket Burton. He is preceded in death by maternal grandparents, Robert and Debbie Fogarty and great grandparents, John and Carrie
Riggins. He was employed by New River Valley Packaging Company.
Jonathan is survived by
Wife – Shyanne Nicole Tate (Cricket) – Pulaski
Children – Robert Franklin Cricket, Twins (Charles Earl Cricket & Edward Ray Cricket) and George Wade Cricket – all of the home
Parents – Tara Nicole and David Burton – Dublin
Sister – Brittany Cricket-Dublin
Brothers – Christopher Burton & Hunter (Ketherine) Burton
Special Aunt – Jamie “LuLu” Fogarty & Margaret Dalton – Dublin
Cousins – Elizabeth Thompson, Noah Thompson and Kacey Alley
Nieces – Alayna, Katherine, Lilly and “baby to be “
Nephews – Kellin and Maddox
Aunt – Shyelena Eads
Special Friends – Issac White, Cheyenna Puckett, and Nate Waddell and many more
Mother-in-law & Father-in-law who raised Shyanne – Jennifer (Randolph) Dunford – Wytheville
Mother-in-law – Betty Long
Brothers -in- law – Tyler (Kelly) Padgett, Dakota Tate, Thomas Tate, Jr. & Johnny Tate
Niece – Tatum Padgett
Funeral services will be held 2:00 PM – Thursday, September 26, 2024 at the Bower Funeral Home Chapel, Pulaski with Pastor Dave Adkins officiating. Interment will follow in the Draper Presbyterian Church Cemetery, Olde Baltimore Road, Draper, Virginia 24324
The family will receive friends one hour before service time Thursday at the funeral home.
To Sign JT’s online guestbook, visit www.bowerfuneralhome.com
Bower Funeral Home & Crematory, Pulaski is handling the arrangements for the family.