Jonathan Taylor Cricket, age 26 of Pulaski passed away Wednesday, September 18, 2024. Born January 12, 1998 in Pulaski, he is the son of Tara Nicole Cricket Burton. He is preceded in death by maternal grandparents, Robert and Debbie Fogarty and great grandparents, John and Carrie

Riggins. He was employed by New River Valley Packaging Company.

Jonathan is survived by

Wife – Shyanne Nicole Tate (Cricket) – Pulaski

Children – Robert Franklin Cricket, Twins (Charles Earl Cricket & Edward Ray Cricket) and George Wade Cricket – all of the home

Parents – Tara Nicole and David Burton – Dublin

Sister – Brittany Cricket-Dublin

Brothers – Christopher Burton & Hunter (Ketherine) Burton

Special Aunt – Jamie “LuLu” Fogarty & Margaret Dalton – Dublin

Cousins – Elizabeth Thompson, Noah Thompson and Kacey Alley

Nieces – Alayna, Katherine, Lilly and “baby to be “

Nephews – Kellin and Maddox

Aunt – Shyelena Eads

Special Friends – Issac White, Cheyenna Puckett, and Nate Waddell and many more

Mother-in-law & Father-in-law who raised Shyanne – Jennifer (Randolph) Dunford – Wytheville

Mother-in-law – Betty Long

Brothers -in- law – Tyler (Kelly) Padgett, Dakota Tate, Thomas Tate, Jr. & Johnny Tate

Niece – Tatum Padgett

Funeral services will be held 2:00 PM – Thursday, September 26, 2024 at the Bower Funeral Home Chapel, Pulaski with Pastor Dave Adkins officiating. Interment will follow in the Draper Presbyterian Church Cemetery, Olde Baltimore Road, Draper, Virginia 24324

The family will receive friends one hour before service time Thursday at the funeral home.

To Sign JT’s online guestbook, visit www.bowerfuneralhome.com

Bower Funeral Home & Crematory, Pulaski is handling the arrangements for the family.