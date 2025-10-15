March 16, 1952 – October 11, 2025

Joseph Ford Bowman, Jr., 73, of Belspring, went to his heavenly home on Saturday, October 11, 2025. He was born on March 16, 1952, in Pearisburg, VA, to Joseph Ford Bowman, Sr. and Nancy Martin Bowman.

Joe grew up on Highland Road in Pulaski County and graduated from Dublin High School in 1970. He joined the United States Air Force in 1971 and served during the Vietnam War in Thailand. It was during this tour and facing loneliness, that he felt Jesus’ presence and his life changed forever. Jesus has been a part of his life from that day forward.

Following 20 years of service and his retirement, Joe became a biomed technician and spent the next 22 years serving the northeast section of the U.S. During his early career, he became a father to David and Daniel Bowman, Kristina Davis, and later a grandfather to many grandchildren.

After he retired again and moved back to the Pulaski County area, he would have time for his hobbies such as golf, fishing, and hunting. His joy was also spending time with his brother, Lee Bowman, and sister, Judy Turner, as well as many other relatives.

He later married Susan Buckland and settled in Belspring. The couple rescued senior dogs, with a total of 9 babies in 11 years. Oh, what joy! Joe and Susan started attending Abundant Life Church in 2020, which later became New Hope Church. Joe would say that this was his second home and became involved with many activities, but his favorite was being a greeter. Here, he could show others Jesus in him.

Joseph was a service-connected veteran with the Veteran’s Affairs. He later battled C.O.P.D., asthma, heart failure, and kidney failure. Joe was on dialysis for 5 years and never missed a session until two weeks prior to his death. All of his medical problems grew more pronounced. His love for the Lord never failed but only became stronger.

Joe was preceded in death by his parents, Joseph Ford, Sr., and Nancy Martin Bowman.

Survivors include his wife, Susan Elizabeth Buckland; sons, David Bowman and Daniel Bowman; daughter, Kristina Davis; numerous grandchildren; brother, Lee Bowman; sister, Judy Turner; and many other relatives and special friends.

The family will receive friends from 11 a.m. until 12 p.m. on Tuesday, October 21, 2025, at New Hope Church in Pulaski. Funeral services will begin at 12 p.m. with Randy Lawrence officiating. Burial with full military honors will follow in the Southwest Virginia Veterans Cemetery in Dublin.

In lieu of flowers, please consider donation to St. Jude Children’s Hospital

Psalms 116:15 “Precious in the sight of the Lord is the death of His saints.”

The family of Joseph Bowman, Jr. is in the care of Mullins Funeral Home & Crematory in Radford, VA www.mullinsfuneralhome.com.