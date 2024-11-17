Josephine Kress Bishop, age 86 of Pulaski passed away Friday, November 15, 2024 at the Lewis-Gale Hospital, Pulaski. Born May 6, 1938 in Pulaski, she was the daughter of the late James Albert Kress & Maggie Bell Turner Kress. She was also preceded in death by her husband, Robert Christian Bishop, son Robert E. Bishop, sisters Claudia Crowder, Darlene Parks and Angie Bishop Parks, brothers June Kress, James “Buddy” Kress and Stuart Kress.

Josephine is survived by her

Daughter – Frankie (Ray) Ragland – Midlothian

Son – John R. Bishop – Pulaski

Grandchildren – Anthony “Tony” Ragland, Kimberly (Bayard) Vandergrift

Great Granddaughter – Hailey

Sister – Joyce (Randall) Nester – Dublin

Many nieces and nephews

Memorial services will be held 2:00 PM – Monday, November 25, 2024 at the Bower Funeral Home-Chapel, Pulaski with Ross Bradley officiating. Burial will follow at Thornspring Cemetery, Pulaski County.

The family will receive friends one hour before service time Monday at the Funeral Home.

Bower Funeral Home & Crematory is handling the arrangements for the family.