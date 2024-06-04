The sweetest and gentlest of spirits left us in the early hours of May 31st. She leaves behind a legacy of love and the benchmark for being a true and faithful friend. It is safe to say that there will never be another Joy Arleen Smith.

Joy was a lover of all things sweet: desserts, Thomas Kincaid paintings, Yankee Candles, Hallmark movies, love songs, and happy endings. She never left home without her signature sweet vanilla fragrance or with a single auburn hair out of place. Although demure by nature, she would every so often share a bit of direct candor with a soft, almost musical giggle that told you she was always in on the joke. On any given Sunday afternoon, she could be found dozing off on the floral-upholstered couch surrounded by a cat or two, Victorian figurines, 5×7 framed photos of loved ones, and perhaps the world’s largest lap dog, her constant companion Tasha.

Joy was a ’76 Radford High School graduate, enjoyed a long career in banking, later worked as the friendly face that welcomed Christiansburg Outback guests, but she was always the most dedicated to her family – whether by blood or by choice.

She had a unique nickname for many of the people she held closest, and never forgot to celebrate each and every birthday, anniversary, and holiday with the perfect card or thoughtful gift for them.

Joy was a lifelong member of the First Church of God Dublin (formerly Radford) and was always ready to pitch in, whether by helping in the kitchen or supporting the cause by purchasing an armful of homemade peanut butter candy. She was never fond of the spotlight, but she honored her parents yearly by singing “Wind Beneath My Wings” from the church pulpit – she wanted everyone to know that they meant the world to her. After retiring early to care for them, she has claimed wings of her own and is now that very wind for those of us left behind.

Joy was predeceased by her mother, Dorothy Smith; and her goddaughter, Megan Altizer. She is survived by her father, Rev. Edward Smith; sister, Rev. Judy Joness; special aunt, Shirley Aspas; nephews Jonathan Parsons, Seth Parsons and wife Julia, as well as their children Leira and Daxton; cousin, Candy Aspas; godchildren LeeAnn Arnold, Devin Altizer; as well as countless cousins and friends.

The family is in the care of Seagle Funeral Home. There will be a 10:00am Visitation with the family and 11:00am Memorial Service on Friday, June 7 at the First Church of God Dublin, 6330 Courtney Lane, Dublin, VA; followed by a graveside service at Highland Memorial Gardens. Services will be officiated by Rev. David Mumpower and Rev. Mike Hudson.

In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to Pulaski Adult Day Service, 211 5th St., Dublin, VA 24084; or Camp Christi, 4704 Roanoke St., Christiansburg, VA 24073.

Online condolences may be sent to the family by visiting www.seaglefuneralhome.com Arrangements by Seagle Funeral Home, Pulaski. 540-980-1700