Juanita Christine Cook Sutphin, age 82, of Barren Springs, VA passed away Sunday, March 10, 2024. She was born August 28, 1941, daughter of the late Jessie Cook and Maggie Edmonds Cook. She was preceded in death by her husband, Edward “Moe” Sutphin and her daughter, Teresa Tilley.

Survivors include her son and daughter-in-law, Danny and Susan Cook of Barren Springs; two grandchildren, Whitney Tilley and Dereck Tilley; great-grandchild, Braxton Tilley; a brother and sister-in-law, Virgil and Belinda Cook of Barren Springs; a sister and brother-in-law, Barbara and Donald Mills of Emit, NC; ever so loved daughter/sister and caregiver, her niece Joyce and Tommy Hodge. Several nieces, nephews, extended family and friends and a wonderful church family also survive.

A special thank you to Susan Whitney and families for their help. Thanks to Pulaski Medi Health and Hospice, such a blessing.

Funeral services will be held at 3:00 p.m. Wednesday, March 13, 2024 at Barren Springs Holiness Church with the Reverend Chuck Neal officiating. Burial will follow in the Cook Family Cemetery, Barren Springs, VA. The family will receive friends Wednesday from 2:00 p.m. until service time at the church.

Online condolences may be extended to the family at www.highlandfuneralservice.com

Barnett Funeral Home, Wytheville, VA is serving the Cook and Sutphin family.