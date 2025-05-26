Juanita Kate “Katie” Eanes McKinney

, age 60 of Benson, North Carolina passed away Thursday, May 22, 2025 at her home. Born April 25, 1965 in Pulaski, she was the daughter of the late Marvin Eanes & Ann Hall Eanes. She was also preceded in death by her birth mother, Bonnie Black, baby girl, Ginger Ann McKinney, granddaughter Gracie Marie Raynor, sisters Debbie Jean and Rebecca Faye “Butch”.

Katie is survived by her

Children – Chuckie Wayne McKinney, II & fiancée, Alexis – Smithfield, NC, Amber Renee McKinney and husband, Josh Dumont – Coats, NC., LaTasha Marie McKinney-Roseboro, N.C

Husband – Chuckie Wayne McKinney

Grandchildren – Austin Bain, Hannah Comer ”Punk”, Aubrie McKinney “Firecracker”, Braiden- Wayne Jackson McKinney “Bubba”, Katie Comer, Rebecca Jean McKinney “BeBe”, Robert Tracy McKinney, Hadley Faith Raynor

Great Granddaughter – Baby E

Father – Robert “Bobby” Byrd & companion, Juanita – Dublin

Sister-in-law – Vanessa and Terry Edwards – Draper

Brother-in-law – Richard Tracy and Tanya McKinney, Jr. – Little Creek

Many special nieces and nephews

Special Friends and Caregivers – Paula & Kenny

Best Friends and four-legged babies- Gizmo & Hank

Graveside funeral services will be held 11:00 AM – Thursday, May 29, 2025 at the Thornspring United Methodist Church Cemetery, Dublin.

To sign Katie’s online guestbook, visit www.bowerfuneralhome.com

Bower Funeral Home & Crematory, Pulaski is handling the arrangements for the family.