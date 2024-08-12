June 30, 1943

August 10, 2024

Juanita Marie Thompson Wilson, 81, of Dublin, went home to meet her Lord and Savior on August 10, 2024, in her home surrounded by her loving family. She was born in Wythe County, Virginia on June 30, 1943, and was the daughter of the late Drewery Thompson and Sylvia Ogle Thompson. Juanita attended New River Community College and Radford University where she earned her Bachelor of Science degree in Social Work. Juanita worked as a social worker for 34 years. Juanita was a devoted member of the Fairlawn Church of God for over 37 years. She was kind, loving and generous to others. And especially had a love for all animals. Juanita had a gentle spirit and nurturing heart which made this world a better place. Whether it was through her selflessness, generosity, or compassion, these qualities are what made her truly special.

Juanita was preceded in death by three of her siblings, James Lee Thompson, Pauline Whittington, and Junior Thompson as well as her special niece, Tina Durham Viers.

She is survived by her husband, Harvey Wilson and her two sons and their spouses, Mark A. and Crystal Quesenberry Williams of Pulaski and Jeffrey Michael and Tanya Fatony Thompson of Beckley, W.Va.; her grandson and his wife, Nathan and Mattie Donnelly Williams and her granddaughter, Morgan Williams; her stepdaughter, Valerie Harris and her step-granddaughter, Sierra Harris Obenchain; her three brothers, Richard Thompson of Pulaski, Robert “Bob” Thompson of Christiansburg, and Gary Thompson of Richmond and her two sisters, Betty Thompson Gallimore of Shiloh and Linda Thompson Durham of Pulaski. She is also survived by several nieces and nephews with two very special nieces, Jodi Worrell of New Castle and Sherrie O’Dell of Dublin, who were especially close to her because they “grew up together.”

Juanita is especially proud of her 3 1/2 great grandchildren, Ryker, Beckett, and Cohen and one great grandson due in December 2024.

A celebration of Juanita’s life will be at 1 p.m. on Friday, August 16, 2024, at the Fairlawn Church of God with Rev. Marcus Harrison officiating. Interment will follow in Highland Memory Gardens in Dublin. The family will receive friends from 5 until 7 p.m. on Thursday evening at the church.

The Wilson family is in the care of the Mullins Funeral Home & Crematory in Radford, Virginia. www.mullinsfuneralhome.com