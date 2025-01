Judy Tewksbury died on December 30, 2024 at her home in Seffner, Florida following a courageous battle with cancer.

She was born in Pulaski, Va. on February 13, 1960.

Judy graduated from Pulaski County High School in 1978. Following high school she attended Emory and Henry College and later the University of Tennessee, graduating with an MBA.

Funeral arrangements are pending.