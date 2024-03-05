Judy Carter passed away into the presence of her Lord and Savior on March 2, 2024 and now beholding Him in all of His glory. Judy is predeceased by her parents, brother and her husband of 40 years. She will be remembered by her dear niece Anne, her first cousins Jane, Martha, Libbie, Sarah and Glenn and Andy, as well as many other cousins, and dear longtime friend Glenda.

The first cousins began a tradition in 2006 to have a “cousins camp” every year to keep in touch and enjoying time together, that included trips to various places in the U.S. Judy was an excellent artist having attended the Sarasota School of Arts and Sciences, and the San Francisco Art Institute. She loved to travel and back packed through Europe by herself and continued her love of travel at the age of 80, going to Panama by herself. Her fondest memories were living with her grandparents as a child in Pulaski, along with her mother, her aunt, and cousins, while the husbands were fighting in WWII. Judy will always be remembered for her lovely smile and sweet disposition.

A graveside service will be held privately in Oakwood Cemetery in Pulaski with Anthony Mathenia officiating. There will be no formal visitation. Online condolences may be sent to the family by visiting www.seaglefuneralhome.com Arrangements by Seagle Funeral Home, Pulaski. 540-980-1700