Judy Kelly Tewksbury died peacefully on December 30, 2024, at her home in Seffner, FL following a courageous battle with cancer.

She was born in Pulaski, VA on February 13, 1960, to the late Bill and Edith Kelly, during the first in a series of memorable storms that dumped a total of 72 inches of snow on Pulaski over the following six weeks.

Judy graduated from Pulaski County High School in 1978 and earned bachelor’s degrees in mathematics and business administration from Emory & Henry College. She went from there to earn an MBA from the University of Tennessee.

Judy worked her entire career in the non-profit arena, bypassing more lucrative jobs in the private sector to work with those who needed help the most. Her first job was with the Cerebral Palsy Center in Knoxville, where she was instrumental in starting a group home for those challenged with the disorder. Upon moving to Florida in 1989, she went to work for the Red Cross in Tampa, remaining there for 17 years. Her most recent employment was as the Fiscal Manager for the Health and Human Services Department of Polk County where she administered grant funds and other support for the elderly.

She is survived by her husband of 42 years, Jeffrey Tewksbury of Seffner, FL; four brothers: Jim Kelly, Pulaski, VA; Mike Kelly (Pat), Colfax, NC; Steve (Mauri), Stokesdale, NC; Rick (Kristen), East Stroudsburg, PA, and multiple nieces and nephews.

A celebration of life for the family will be held at a later date. For those who wish to do so, donations can be made in her memory to commemorate her lifelong love for animals: Raining Cats and Dogs Shelter, Plant City FL; Pulaski County Animal Shelter, Dublin VA, and the Nature Conservancy.