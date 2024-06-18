Julia Anne Wilson Dalton, age 78 of Pulaski (Shiloh Community) passed away Monday June, 17, 2023. Born November 7, 1945, she was the daughter of the late Joseph Woodrow Dalton and Beulah Marie Hedge Wilson. In addition to her parents, she was preceded in death by her husband of 55 years in 2019, Larry Mathew Dalton and a brother, Ronnie Wilson.

Julia was retired from Volvo Trucks – North America with over 30 years of service.

She is survived by her

Son & Daughter-in-law – Bradley and Brittany Dalton – Ft. Chiswell

Grandchildren – Hunter Dalton and fiancée, Mikayla Jarrell, Garrett Dalton and Mia Wright and Bryar Dalton

Special friend and mother to Hunter and Garrett – Chelsey Carico

Funeral services will be held 10:00 AM – Friday, June 21, 2024 in the Bower Funeral Home Chapel, Pulaski with Pastor Mike Hall officiating. Interment will follow at Highland Memory Gardens, Dublin.

Visitation will be Thursday evening, from 5:00 to 7:00 PM, June 20, 2024 at the funeral home.

To sign Julia’s online guestbook, visit www.bowerfuneralhome.com – Bower Funeral Home, Pulaski is handling the services for the family.