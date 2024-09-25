Julia Corrine Christian Reed, lovingly known as Corrine, passed away peacefully at the age of 94 at the home of her son in Franklin, NC, where she had resided since December 2023. Born on October 16, 1929, in Bandy, Virginia, she was a devoted wife, mother, grandmother, great-grandmother, and teacher.

Corrine was married to her beloved husband, Ralph Lee Reed, who preceded her in death in 2018. She dedicated her career to education as a reading teacher in the Pulaski County School System, where she touched the lives of many students. She was a faithful member of Heritage Church in Dublin, VA, attending regularly until her health no longer allowed.

Her love for cooking, knitting, crocheting, and gardening filled her days, and she found joy in gifting handmade treasures to family and friends.

Corrine was the daughter of Ted Morris Christian and Cloye Stacey Christian, who also preceded her in death. She was further preceded in death by two brothers, George Allen Christian and Walter Morris Christian, and her sister, Lois Virginia Christian Ray.

She is survived by her son, Randall Lee Reed, and his wife, Becky, of Franklin, NC. She was the grandmother of Rob (Kassy) Miller, Kacey (Dylan) Cook, and Kerry (Justin) Sanders, and she cherished her five great-grandchildren: Grant Cook, Ryder Cook, Rowen Cook, Jude Higgins, and Jace Miller.

Corrine will be fondly remembered by her dear friends Peggy Dalton, Suzie Roop, and Ed and Jill Hart. Her family is especially grateful to Belinda O’Neal and Kassidy Mixer for the loving care they provided. The family would also like to extend their heartfelt thanks to the staff at Hospice Care Partners for their compassionate support, which enabled Corrine to remain in the comfort of her home during her final days.

Corrine will be laid to rest beside her husband at Highland Memory Gardens in Dublin, VA.

Visitation will be held on Thursday, September 26th, from 5:00 to 6:00 PM at Bower Funeral Home Chapel in Pulaski, VA. Funeral services will follow at 6:00 PM, officiated by Pastor Randy Reed.

To sign her online guestbook, visit www.bowerfuneralhome.com

Bower Funeral Home and Crematory, Pulaski, Virginia is handling the arrangements for the family.