July 4 Veterans Remembrance Ceremony

The public is invited to attend the county’s annual July 4th Veterans Remembrance Ceremony to be held at the Pulaski Theatre, located at 14 West Main Street, Pulaski, Virginia, beginning at 1 p.m. This event is sponsored by the Pulaski County Board of Supervisors and the Pulaski County Courthouses Exhibits Committee.

At this year’s ceremony, the Civil War Battle of Cloyd’s Mountain and local women during the Civil War will be the topics of guest speakers Gary J. Cox, filmmaker, and April Martin, Museum Coordinator for the Raymond Ratcliffe Museum and Education Director for the Wilderness Road Regional Museum.

Several new exhibits, located in the Old Pulaski County Historic Stone Courthouse, including a new Cloyd’s Mountain Battle diorama and the Samuel Caddall journal, which dates back to the late 1700’s, will be unveiled to the public. In addition, living history characters dressed in Civil War attire will be on the courthouse lawn.

Local individuals and groups participating in the ceremony include the VFW Post #1184, VFW Post #1184 Auxiliary, Scout Troop #48, Wilderness Road Chorus of the New River Valley, bugler, Kevin Faller, and bagpiper, Andrew Meeks. The ceremony will conclude outside on the Old Courthouse lawn near the War Memorial with a 21 gun salute and the playing of “Taps”. Refreshments will then be served and tours of the courthouse will be conducted by members of the Courthouses Exhibits Committee.

Everyone is invited to attend as we remember and honor our local veterans, active members of our military, and Pulaski County’s history and heritage.