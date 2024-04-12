After a long battle with cancer, Karen Dishon Van Curen, age 59 of Clover, South Carolina and formerly of Snowville, Virginia passed away Thursday, April 11, 2024 in her home surrounded by family.

Known for her love of people, positive outlook on life and love for vacationing with family and friends, Karen will be dearly missed by all who knew her.

Born April 2, 1965 in Pulaski, Virginia, she was the daughter of the late Marvin “Elroy” Dishon & Helen “Blanche” Carpenter Dishon. She was also preceded in death by her brother, Terry Wayne Dishon and Father-in-Law, Jonathan “Jack” Van Curen.

Karen is survived by her

Husband – Jon Van Curen – Clover, SC

Daughter – Audrey Ellen (Charlie) Warnick – Clover, SC

Grandchildren – Marley Jane Warnick, Charles Joshua “CJ” Warnick

Mother-in-law – Elaine Van Curen – Lake Wylie, SC

Brother-in-law – James “Michael” (Lori) Van Curen – Blue Ridge, VA

Sister-in-law – Leah Van Curen – Lake Wylie, SC

She is also survived by various nieces, nephews, cousins and friends.

Funeral services will be held at 12:00 noon – Friday, April 19, 2024 at the Bower Funeral Home-Chapel, Pulaski with Pastor Vernon Greene officiating. Interment will follow at the Dishon Family Cemetery, Hiwassee, VA (Snowville Community).

The family will receive friends Friday, from 11:00 a.m. until service time at the Funeral Home.

Karen’s family asks that she be remembered for the joy she brought to others in life, not the sadness of her passing. In lieu of flowers, the family asks per Karen’s wish, that donations be made to St. Jude Children’s Research Hospital.

To sign Karen’s online guestbook, visit www.bowerfuneralhome.com – Bower Funeral Home, Pulaski is handling the arrangements for the family.

A Celebration of life will be held at a later date at New River Church in Lake Wylie, SC.