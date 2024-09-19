Karen Irene Woodyard Davis, 60, of Dublin, VA, went to be with the Lord on Thursday morning, September 18, 2024.

She was preceded in death by,her parents, Randolph (“Ran”) and Sharleen Woodyard as well as her grandparents, Delbert and Irene (“Renie”) Adkins and Sydney and Rhoda Woodyard.

Karen had many titles throughout her life, but she was most proud of these three:daughter, wife and mother. Karen loved her mother and father very much. As achild, she particularly enjoyed working with her father on heavy equipment. She learned a lot from both of her parents, including how to love and care for others and the gift of giving.

She was a devoted wife to her husband, Gilbert. They were childhood sweethearts and enjoyed 39 years of marriage.

Karen was a loving mother to her daughter Sydney and son-in-law Jake Adams. Over time, she would lean on Jake in time of need and often returned the same to him.

Karen cared for and was cared for by all of those she was close to in life. She loved helping others and she would give anyone the “shirt off her back.”

Shortly before her mother’s death, Karen was baptized in her mother’s home and re-dedicated her to life to Christ.

Karen’s career was in healthcare and she was very dedicated to her work. She always encouraged and supported everyone in her working life to succeed to their greatest potential. Karen fought a courageous fight against cancer and is now at peace with her parents and the Lord. She will greatly missed by all the lives she touched.

Karen is survived by her husband Gilbert Davis, her daughter and son in law Sydney Davis Adams (Jacob), many aunts, uncles, cousins and friends.

The family would like to thank Jerry and Rachel Davis, Pulaski County Public Safety, Lewis Gale Hospital Pulaski, the Sarah Cannon Cancer Center and Karen’s many other friends and family.

Karen will be deeply missed by everyone in her family and the community.

Graveside service will be Saturday, September 21, 2024 at Hunters Cemetery at 11:00 A.M. with Pastor Craig Strain and Paul Nester officiating.

In lieu of flowers please send donations to Lewis Gale Hospital Pulaski-Cancer Center, Pulaski County Public Safety, or a charitable organization of your choice in her name.

The Davis family is in the care of A. Vest & Sons Funeral Home, White Gate, avestandsons.com, (540) 921-2985.