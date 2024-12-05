Kathryn Carol Clark Kelly, age 79 of Pulaski, died Monday afternoon, December 2, 2024 at Commonwealth Assisted Living in Fairlawn. She was born on January 4, 1945 in Newton, NC, and was the daughter of the late Mabel Pitts Clark and the late Oscar Clifford Clark.

She was a member of the graduating class of 1963 Pulaski High School. She graduated from Averett University and then attended Radford University, and later became a Legal Assistant for the firm of Gilmer, Sadler, Ingram, Sutherland and Hutton in Pulaski. Her 44 years of service were spent closely with Bob Ingram in his part of the law firm. She was a very active member of the First United Methodist Church where she served in virtually every leadership role. Most of her adult life, she was a great fan of college football games, and preparing for tailgate parties.

In addition to her parents, she was preceded in death by four brothers, Norvell, Norman, Terrel, and Kenneth, and her sisters Marjorie, Lovanda, and Joretta.

She is survived by her husband of 36 years, James Ryan Kelly of Pulaski: her son; Chuck Fox (Veronica), of Richmond, and two grandchildren: Lauren Fox and Ryan Fox.

Funeral services will be held on Monday, December 16, 2024 at 2:00 p.m. at Seagle Funeral Home with the Rev. Dr. Josh Kilborne officiating. The family will receive friends on Monday the 16th of December at the funeral home from 1:00 p.m. until 2:00 p.m. Flowers will be appreciated, but those who wish, may make memorial contributions in her memory to First United Methodist Church, the Pulaski Free Clinic or to the charity of your choice.

Online condolences may be sent to the family by visiting www.seaglefuneralhome.com Arrangements by Seagle Funeral Home, Pulaski. 540-980-1700