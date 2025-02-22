Kay Frances Wyatt, age 79 of Dublin, died Monday, February 3, 2025 at her residence. She was born on April 18, 1945 in Princeton, West Virginia.

She was preceded in death by her husband, Shirley R. Wyatt. She is survived by her two sons.

Private funeral service for family and friends will be held Tuesday, February 25, 2025. Interment will follow in Highland Memory Gardens in Dublin.

Online condolences may be sent to the family by visiting www.seaglefuneralhome.com Arrangements by Seagle Funeral Home and Cremation Service, Pulaski. 540-980-1700