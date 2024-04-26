Keith Douglas Miller, age 62 of Roanoke passed away Tuesday, April 23, 2024 at his home. Born June 2, 1961 he was the son of the late Douglas Hugh Miller & Hazel Mae Nunn Miller Corvin.

Keith retired with General Electric in Salem, Virginia and he was a veteran of the United States Army. He loved sports of any kind and was on a bowling league. He loved to golf with his golf buddies. He taught line dancing for years in the Roanoke/Salem area. Keith loved camping and spending time with his family and friends.

He is survived by his

Sisters – Cathy Simpkins & Roger Jones – Dublin, Vicki & Steve Morris – Dublin

Special Nieces – Stephanie Corvin, Crystle Morris

Special Friend- Lana Fridley-Roanoke

Bonus Children – Shannon (Dennis) Maggi, Greg (Kelley) Chesnut

Grandbabies – Daniel, Sara and David Maggi, Marshall, Levi and Charlotte Chesnut

Numerous Aunts, Uncles and Cousins

Funeral services for Keith will be held 7:00 pm, Tuesday, April 30, 2024 at the Bower Funeral Home – Chapel, Pulaski with Steve Morris & Dennis Maggi officiating.

Interment will follow at the Southwest Virginia Veterans Cemetery, Dublin Wednesday, May 1, 2024 at 10:00 A.M.

The family will receive friends Tuesday from 5:00- until service time at the Bower Funeral Home, 1631 Bobwhite Blvd., Pulaski, VA.

Bower Funeral Home, Pulaski is handling the arrangements for the family.