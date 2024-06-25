Kelby Gene Gray, Sr., 84 years old, passed away at home with his family beside him. He was born July 10, 1939 in Dott, West Virginia, he was the son of the late Hubert & Ethel Gray. He was also preceded in death by his children Hubert Monroe Gray, Linda Sue, Curtis Allen Gray, granddaughter Kayla Annette Doss, sister Mary Pearl Wroten and brothers Malcolm Gray, Russell Gray and William Gray.

Kelby is survived by his

Wife of almost 57 years – Brenda Sue Malone Gray

Sons – Kelby (Sharon) Gray, Jr. – Pulaski, Todd Wayne Gray – Pulaski, Rocky Lee Gray – Pulaski

16 Grandchildren

16 Great Grandchildren and 2 on the way

Memorial services will be held 6:30 PM – Thursday, June 27, 2024 at the Bower Funeral Home-Pulaski with Pastor Kelly Howlett officiating.

The family will receive friends from 5:30 PM until service time Thursday at the Funeral Home.

Bower Funeral Home, Pulaski is handling the arrangements for the family.