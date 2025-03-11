Kenneth, Michael (Mike) Tolbert 68, passed away peacefully at his home on March 7, 2025. Mike was born in Pulaski, Virginia to his parents Kenneth Garland and Norma Jacqueline Tolbert who both preceded him in death.

Mike is survived by his one loving and devoted brother William Todd Tolbert, and Mike’s fiancé Debra (Debi) Rhodes Barker. That he called his soulmate for life. He also had two best friends that he considered his adopted brother and sister Lee and Ginger Lynn of Florence South Carolina that he would visit whenever he could.

Mike loved taking photos and was an avid reader and photographer, he also loved flying and got his pilot’s license to fly a glider he always enjoyed that because he would say there was no noise when he was lying, except for hearing the wind and it was beautiful. He also got his certificate as a scuba diver, which he enjoyed. He enjoyed nature and being outside and was also an avid animal lover. He had a beloved feline that he named ” Squirt” and she followed him wherever he went.

He worked for 36 years for the county of Pulaski, and he retired from there. He enjoyed his work and all of the different people that he was able to meet and talk with.

After he retired, he loved listening to music and also in the spring and summertime he loved sitting on the deck, looking out across the lake and watching all of the different birds that flew by especially the two Eagles.

He would watch the boats and the jet skis as they went so fast and then when boat would come by going very slowly, he would say that’s my speed right there because I want to enjoy nature and just go slow and look at all the beauty that surrounds me.

