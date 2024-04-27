Kenneth Ray Beavers, age 78 of Pulaski, VA passed away Sunday, April 21, 2024 at Carrington Place, Daleville, Virginia after an extended illness.

Born July 2, 1945 in Amonate, West Virginia, he was the son of the late Lloyd &Thelma Katherine Hurley Beavers. He was also preceded in death by his wife Shirley Anne Beavers, son Kevin G. Beavers, and brothers Glenn, Danny and Noel Beavers. He is survived by his children Karla Alice (Bradley Allen) Bavousett of Pulaski, VA and Kim Eric Beavers of Houston, TX; brother Dwayne Beavers of WVA and sister Karen Laney of Pulaski, VA.

Kenneth became a veteran of the United States Navy after attending Big Creek High School. He worked as an avionics engineer with Beach Air Craft in Wichita, KS and retired from Bell Helicopter Textron, Arlington, TX in 2007 after being transferred to PAX River, MD for final testing with the V-22 Osprey. He was a member of the Masonic Lodge, Shriner’s Club, Disabled American Veterans and Veterans of Foreign Wars.

Funeral services will be Thursday, May 2, 2024 at 1:00 pm at the Bower Funeral Home-Chapel, Pulaski, VA. Interment will follow at the Southwest Virginia Veteran’s Cemetery, Dublin where he will receive military honors. Pastor Russ Hatfield of Stras Memorial Episcopal Church, Tazewell, VA presiding.

The family will receive friends one hour before service time at Bower Funeral Home, Pulaski, VA.