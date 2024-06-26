Kenneth Sidney Blair, age 77 of Hiwassee passed away Wednesday, June 19, 2024 at the Roanoke Memorial Hospital. Born June 7, 1947 in Pulaski he was the son of the late Robert Sidney Blair & Georgia Ratcliffe Worrell. He was also preceded in death by his stepfather William “Bill” Worrell and brother Steve Sutherland.

Kenneth was a veteran of the United States Army. having served in Korea.

He is survived by his

Wife of 55 ½ years – Phyllis Warden Blair – Hiwassee

Sons – Brian Blair – Ripplemead, VA, Wes (Cristina) Blair – Boiling Springs, SC

Grandchildren – Cecilia Blair, Kinsey Blair, Trinity Batten and Sophie Batten

Stepbrother – Bob Worrell – Bedford

Funeral services weree held 10:00 AM – Wednesday, June 26, 2024 at the Bower Funeral Home-Chapel, Pulaski. Interment followed at the Southwest Virginia Veterans Cemetery, Dublin where Kenneth received full military honors.

To sign Kenneth’s online guestbook, visit www.bowerfuneralhome.com –

Bower Funeral Homes, Pulaski is handling the arrangements for the family.