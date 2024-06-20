Kenneth Sidney Blair, age 77 of Hiwassee passed away Wednesday, June 19, 2024 at the Roanoke Memorial Hospital. Born June 7, 1947 in Pulaski he was the son of the late Robert Sidney Blair & Georgia Ratcliffe Worrell.

He was also preceded in death by his stepfather William “Bill” Worrell and brother Steve Sutherland.

Kenneth was a veteran of the United States Army.

He is survived by his

Wife of 55 ½ years – Phyllis Warden Blair – Hiwassee

Sons – Brian Blair – Ripplemead, VA, Wes (Cristina) Blair – Boiling Springs, SC

Grandchildren – Cecilia Blair, Kinsey Blair, Trinity Batten and Sophie Batten

Stepbrother – Bob Worrell – Bedford

Funeral services will be held 10:00 AM – Wednesday, June 26, 2024 at the Bower Funeral Home-Chapel, Pulaski. Interment will follow at the Southwest Virginia Veterans Cemetery, Dublin where Kenneth will receive full military honors.

The family will receive friends between 5:00 – 7:00 PM – Tuesday evening June 25, 2024 at the Bower Funeral Home, Pulaski.

Bower Funeral Homes, Pulaski is handling the arrangements for the family.