Kimberly Ann Walters Kelly, age 66 of Dublin passed away Saturday, January 4, 2025 at her home. Born October 23, 1958 in Alexandria, Virginia, she was the daughter of the late Albert Newton Walters & Evelyn Montgomery Walters. She was also preceded in death by her brother Albert “Al” Newton Walters, Jr.

She is survived by her

Husband – Robert Malcolm “Mike” Kelly, Jr. – Dublin

Daughter – Adrianne Kelly Terwilliger & husband, Chris – Christiansburg

Grandchildren – Harper, Isla and Louise Terwilliger

Kim’s wishes were to be cremated with no publice services. To sign her online guestbook, visit www.bowerfuneralhome.com

Bower Funeral Home & Crematory, Pulaski is handling the arrangements for the family.