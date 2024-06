The Kingsport Axmen used a four-run outburst in the bottom of the eighth inning to take a 7-4 win and sweep the Pulaski River Turtles.

The River Turtles had just taken the lead in the top half of the eighth before the Axmen’s big rally.

The win evened Kingsport’s record to 3-3, while Pulaski fell to 3-4 on the season.

Tonight, the River Turtles open a two-game series in Bluefield against the East Division leading Ridge Runners (5-2).

Gametime is 6:30 p.m.