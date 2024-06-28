Krystal Dawn Akers and Angel Dawn Bowers

Krystal Dawn Akers became one of God’s Angels on June 21 in a tragic car accident along with her daughter Angel Dawn. She was preceded in death by her great grandparents Marvin and Eliza Sink, Pozie and Reba Akers, George and Leona Wingo, Calvin and Rosie Carner and her aunt Joanne Akers.

She is survived by her loving mother and father Tammy and Scotty Akers from Dublin. Also her sweet little baby son Karter Pickering. She was a loving mother to her two babies Angel and Karter.

Also left to cherish her memory is her sister and brother-in law Ashley and Richard Schimpf, her nieces Sydney and Isabelle Schimpf and nephew R.J. Schimpf from Martinsburg, West Virginia. Grandparents George and Dorothy Evans from Dublin, Sue and A.J, Shrewsberry from West Virginia, Calvin and Barbara Carner of Dublin, Troy and Brenda Akers, West Virginia, her uncle and aunt Wayne and Vicky Carner, cousin Hope from Dublin, her uncle Robert Akers of Dublin, Steve and Aunt Samantha of Christiansburg. Uncle David and Aunt Marie – Tazewell, Aunt Amanda Pifer of Dublin, her cousins Heaven, Austin, Tucker, Kayla, Emilee, Kody, Sophia, Lilly and Dominic, numerous other aunts and uncles.

Special thank you to Pastor Don and Laverne Sizemore from Calvary Chapel Church, and all the congregation. Also, a big thank you to the whole community for their kind words, love and outpouring of generosity. For everyone’s prayers, the family just can’t thank everyone enough.

The family will be meeting at the home of George and Dorothy Evans (5255 Colonial Dr. Dublin)

The family will receive friends from 3:00-6:00 PM – Sunday, June 30, 2024 at the Bower Funeral Home, Pulaski.

Funeral services will be 11:00 AM – Monday, July 1, 2024 at the Bower Funeral Home-Chapel, Pulaski with Rev. Don Sizemore officiating. Interment will follow at the Newbern Cemetery.

2012 – 2024

Angel Dawn Bowers became one of God’s Angels on June 21 in a tragic car accident along with her mother Krystal Dawn Akers.

She was preceded in death by her great aunt Joanne Akers and her great grandmothers Ellen Reist and Wanda Moye.

Left to cherish her memory is her baby brother Karter who she had spoiled, and he was so attached to her. Also, her gran-gran Tammy and Pa Paw Scotty Akers who have always been there for her. She is also survived by her father Tyler Bowers, Pulaski, her brothers Johnathan Bowers and Ollie Bowers, her grandparents Beth Harrison and Keith Marsh – Dublin, grandfather Doug Bowers – Pulaski, Aunt and Uncle Ashley and Richard Schimpf and cousins Sydney, Isabelle, and R.J. from Martinsburg – West Virginia, Aunt Casey Duncan and cousin Peyton Duncan – Dublin, very special uncle Josh Bowers from Dublin, numerous great aunts and uncles, maternal great grandparents George and Dorothy Evans from Dublin, Angel was their pride and joy, great grandparents Sue and A.J, Shrewsberry of West Virginia, great grandfather Ralph Reist of Dublin, Great grandparents Calvin and Barbara Carner of Dublin, Great grandparents Troy and Brenda Akers of West Virginia. Numerous other family members and her church family at Calvary Chapel Church.

Many thanks to everyone in the community and especially Pastor Don and Laverne Sizemore. Angel was a very special loving child who had a singing voice that was so sweet, and she was so kind to everyone. She tried to help everybody with their problems.

