Lady Cougars beat Cave, 6-5 in softball

The Lady Cougars Softball team continued its winning ways at home this evening defeating Cave Springs 6-5 and improving their overall record to 4-2. The game certainly had its fair share of drama.

Cave Springs took the lead in the first inning 1-0. The Cougars tied the game in the second and took the lead 2-1 in the third. The Cougars plated 2 more runs in the 5th inning taking a 4-1 lead into the disastrous sixth inning.

In the sixth inning the wheels came off of our usually stellar defense and in that one inning we committed 3 errors! This sloppy play allowed Cave Springs to score 4 runs taking a 5-4 lead.

No more runs were scored in the bottom of the 6th or the top of the 7th innings. Then in bottom of the 7th inning the Cougars were able to push two runs across earning a walk off victory 6-5.

Carley Hight had a tremendous afternoon going 3 for 3 at the plate, scoring 3 runs and earning 2 RBIs. Hight also hit a solo blast over the center field fence.

Addison Dean only had 1 hit but it was a clutch hit! Dean’s single in the bottom of the 7th drove in the tying run and the winning run. Dean was also very strong behind the plate throwing out two runners trying to steal second!

Shelby Dobbins had two hits and scored two runs. Autum Chandler, Victoria Hale, Emma Nester, Addison Puckett, and Ava Souder also hit in the game.

Sophia Hall was in the circle for all 7 innings. She surrendered 6 hits and 5 runs only one of which was earned. Clearly, we need to keep improving on defense!

No matter how ugly the victory is, a win is a win and today was the Cougars’ 4th W and we will take it.