Lady Cougars beat Lord Botetourt in slugfest, 19-12

In a real slugfest, the Lady Cougars defeated a very determined Lord Botetourt Cavalier team this afternoon 19-12! The Lady Cougars proved themselves to be real power hitters, blasting 7 home runs and gathering 17 hits. The Cavaliers also had 14 hits and 2 home runs! Clearly there was never a dull moment!

Victoria Hale went 2/5 and both of her hits were home runs driving in a total of 4 runs. Hale reached the incredible milestone of 100 hits over her high school career!

Sophia Hall went 3/4 with 2 singles and a home run driving in 2 runs. Sophia also pitched 3.2 innings in relief allowing 4 hits and 2 walks, giving up 4 earned runs.

Emma Nester went 3/4 with a single, a double and a home run, pushing two runs across the plate.

Shelby Dobbins went 2/2 with a single and a home run and also walked 3 times.

Carley Hight went 2/5 and both hits were home runs netting 7 RBIs.

Addison Puckett went 2/4 with 2 singles. She also started in the circle for the Cougars. She went 3.1 innings facing 23 batters giving up 10 hits and 5 earned runs.

All in all the Lady Cougars collected 17 hits, 7 of which were home runs! They also netted 19 runs! These young ladies are a true offensive force to be reckoned with!

Our next game is Senior Night, tomorrow afternoon, starting at 5 pm, when we play Patrick Henry at home. Hope to see you at the field cheering the Lady Cougars on to victory!