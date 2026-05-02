Lady Cougars clobber Titans, 13-2

The PCHS Lady Cougars traveled to Hidden Valley this afternoon to play the Titans. It’s a long bus ride from Pulaski High School to the Titans’ home field but the Cougars were well fed thanks to the generosity of Dublin United Methodist Church! The Cougars sincerely appreciate the kindness shown to us by Dublin UMC providing trail mix, granola bars, Cuties, chips, etc…and of course Gatorade! Thank you so very much!

The Cougars continued their winning ways today defeating the Titans 13-2! The Cougars are staying hot at the plate! Every girl in the lineup earned at least 1 hit! Shelby Dobbins had 3 doubles driving in 3 runs and scoring twice! Victoria Hale hit a home run and a double driving in 3 runs and scoring 3 times! Addison Puckett hit 2 singles and drove in 1 run scoring twice. Ava Sauder hit a single and a double driving in and scoring once. Autum Chandler smacked a double and scored once. Addison Dean belted a double. Sophia Hall hit a double driving in 2 runs and scoring twice.. Carley Hight smacked a double driving in 2 runs. Emma Nester doubled earning an RBI and scoring a run. In addition to this offensive bombardment the Cougars had a good eye at the plate earning 4 walks!

The Cougars looked pretty sharp on defense too! Victoria Hale made an unbelievable play at shortstop! She moved to her right going deep in the whole to field a hard smash and went to her knees to stop the ball. Turning back to face first base still on her knees, Victoria fired to first and threw out the batter/runner! Cougar Defense at its best! At the hot corner Shelby Dobbins had three chances and threw out three runners. In the circle Sophia Hall snagged 4 ground balls and threw out 4 batter/runners!

In the circle Sophia Hall went the distance pitching five strong innings. Sophia only allowed 1 hit, no earned runs and no walks! Both of the Titan runs were unearned due to Lady Cougar errors!

This win improved the Lady Cougar record to 11 wins with 4 losses overall and 7 and 1 in the River Ridge District! Our next game is Monday at home against Lord Botetourt !

Come out to the game to support your Lady Cougars!